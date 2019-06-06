Volunteers needed for Relay for Life
With the annual Relay for Life only a few days away, the Canadian Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to help with the event.
Relay for Life in Oshawa takes place at Maxwell Heights Secondary School from 5 to 11 p.m on Saturday (June 8).
There are various roles to be filled at the event including set up, food services, check-in roles and more.
Funds raised from Relay for Life go towards lifesaving research and programs. The goal for the local event this year is $30,000.
Information about the various volunteer roles can be found at https://cancer.volunteerhub.com/lp/ONOshawa/.