Volunteers needed for Relay for Life

With the annual Relay for Life only a few days away, the Canadian Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to help with the event.

Relay for Life in Oshawa takes place at Maxwell Heights Secondary School from 5 to 11 p.m on Saturday (June 8).

There are various roles to be filled at the event including set up, food services, check-in roles and more.

Funds raised from Relay for Life go towards lifesaving research and programs. The goal for the local event this year is $30,000.

Information about the various volunteer roles can be found at https://cancer.volunteerhub.com/lp/ONOshawa/.

