DOUCET, Valerie Margaret

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019. Valerie, in her 71st year. Beloved wife of Wilfred. Loving mother of Tracy Morgan, Mark Morgan (Gillian), Garry Morgan (Karen Leduc), Lorna Morgan (late Ken Dolan), Tina Allen (Brad) and Diana Doucet. Dear grandmother of David Granbol, Christopher Boyd, Crystal Matthews, Bradley Black, Joshua Doucet and the late Kyle Boyd; great-grandmother of Spencer, Victoria, Lily and Jolene. Relatives and friends are invited to attend McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Cremation to follow. Donations in memory of Valerie to A-T Children’s Project (www.atcp.org) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

