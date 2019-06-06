STEVENS, William “Glen”

(Long-time member of Kingsview United Church)

Peacefully at Glen Hill Strathaven with family by his side on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in his 90th year. Loving husband of Verna for 63 years. Cherished father of Twila Stevens (Grant Ryan), Janice (Peter) Craig and Lloyd Stevens. Adoring Grandpa of Zachary Schroth, Alissa (Tony) Schroth, Jillian (Dennis) Carew, Alan Craig, Valerie Craig, and Chelsea Stevens. Predeceased by his two brothers and three sisters. Glen will be missed by his extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend at Kingsview United Church, 505 Adelaide Avenue East, Oshawa, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m., until the time of Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Glen to Kingsview United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

