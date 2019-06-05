BELL, Stephen James

Passed away suddenly at Royal Victoria Hospital Barrie on Sunday May 26th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 54. He leaves behind a multitude of family and friends that will miss him forever. Loving fiancé Joe LaRosa, Kristin Bell, Leanne Bell and their mother Debbie. He will also be missed by Paige and her fiancé Chris, and Samantha. Beloved son of Ken and Nancy Bell (deceased 2017). Dear brother of Jeff Bell (Kim), their children Mitch and Reed; sister Stacey Krembil (Mark), and their children Jake and Riley. His fur buddy Tonka will also miss their time together. Steve had a jovial personality and zest for life. He loved spending time with his family at the cottage in his younger days, relished campfires with his girls at the trailer and spending time on his boat on hot summer days. He enjoyed Toronto Maple Leaf hockey and Buffalo Bills football. Steve spent time coaching ringette in support of his girls and made many lifelong friends along the way. He was most proud to see his girls grow and become successful young women. He may have left this world behind but will never be far from our thoughts and hearts. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby on Saturday, June 1st from 4 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 2nd at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Steve’s “love of the game”, the family has requested donations to the Canadian Tire Jump Start Program. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com.

