McHAFFIE, Dorothy Marie (formerly Harlow, née Pelow)

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with family by her side on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Donald Harlow and Charles McHaffie. Devoted and caring mom of Donna (Dave) Conboy, Debbie Albrecht and predeceased by Doug and Dale. Adoring grandma of Shona (Shawn), Aaron (Nadia), Greg (Chantel), Linda (John), Chris (Lyna), great-grandma of fifteen and one great-great-granddaughter. Sister of Al (Evon) and predeceased by Doug and Lynda. A private family service will take place. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dorothy can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) to Alzheimer Society of Durham or Canadian Cancer Society. A special thank you to the caring staff at Centennial Retirement Residence, doctors, nurses and staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa 8G and Palliative Care. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

