PACE , Emanuel “Leno”

(Member of the Road Legend Cruisers, Cruisin’ Classics from Port Perry, honorary member Canadian Corps., active member of the Unifor Retirees.)

Suddenly at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with family by his side on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Margaret Pace for 50 years. Adoring dad of Lea Anne (Ted) Emmorey, Michelle and Jerry. Cherished Poppa of Erika (Benjamin) and Thomas. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Jane Pace. Loving brother of Stella, Pauline, Josie and Carmen (David). Brother-in-law of John (Maureen), Linda (Terry) and predeceased by Isabel (Harry) and Fred. Lee will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Sunday May 26th, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A service will take place on Monday May 27th, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Friends and family are encouraged to bring their classic cars out to the visitation or service. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lee can be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

