CARON, Rosela Lillian

Passed away peacefully in her 94th year, surrounded by family, on Tuesday May 14th, 2019 at Lakeridge Health-Oshawa. Beloved wife and friend of the late Joseph Caron. Loving mother of Denise Norton and husband Bob of Oshawa; Joseph Caron and wife Roxanne Fuchs of Regina. Dear grandmother of Melissa Bajwa and husband Jesse, Amanda Norton, Kyle Caron and Kelsey Caron; great-grandmother of Dhillon, Jasleen and Ashleen Bajwa. Sister of the late Harold Spratt (Helen) of Oshawa, late Frieda Doidge (late Bill), late Walter Spratt (Lois) of Oshawa, late Raymond Spratt (late Joan), late Gerry MacKelvey and late Nona MacKelvey. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Special thanks to Rosela’s regular PSW’s Gwen and Precy, and the staff on G5 and 4F palliative care at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for all their care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD. 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Tuesday May 21st, 2019 from 7 to 9 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 at 11:00 am with an hour of visitation prior to service time. Memorial donations in memory of Rosela can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

