SCOTT, Adam Black

(Member of the David T. Campbell Lodge #706 GRC AF&AM Whitby, World War II Veteran and member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #43, retired employee of LASCO Steel Co.)

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on May 6, 2019, Adam at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Lillias (née Hamilton). Dear father of Robert Scott and John and his wife Deborah Scott. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jennifer (Lanny) Pollard and Tara Scott (Travis Young) and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Juliette and Jasper Pollard and Oliver Young. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Thomas, Margaret, Anna, Isabelle, John and Hamish. Brother-in-law of Norma Scott. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St., E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m., until the time of the Funeral Service in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Adam to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or ShareLife would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

