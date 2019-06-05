VIDEO – Officers who punched teen followed protocol: DRPS

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Officers shown in a video pinning down and punching a 16-year-old male teen in Whitby were following protocol, according to Durham police officials.

The video, posted on Facebook on May 31, shows officers attempting to handcuff the teen. The incident took place on May 15.

The officers can be heard in the video instructing the boy to place his hands behind his back.

The person recording the video questions why the boy is being arrested on several occasions.

The young man, who police say was distraught and carrying a knife, was allegedly uncooperative with the officers, who then attempted to arrest him.

“The officers, while attempting to apprehend him, brought him to the ground and tried to handcuff the male. Several punches were used to gain compliance of the male, who refused to make his hands available,” a statement from DRPS states.

Police say the teen was uninjured and taken into custody.

A copy of the video and the officer’s use of force report has been sent to Durham’s professional standards unit for review, however, the officers are not under investigation.

“The officers followed proper protocol based on the information provided,” the media statement reads.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video on Facebook has been shared more than 3,100 times, and elicited more than 5,700 comments.

