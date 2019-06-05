Robbery suspect arrested, police seek three women

A city man has been arrested and investigators are looking to identify three female suspects after a series of robberies in Oshawa between April and May.

On April 22 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a theft call at a FreshCo store on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa.

A female shoplifted several items from the store and when confronted by store security, a male party sprayed what police believe is bear spray into the eyes of the security officer. The suspects then jumped into a stranger’s vehicle and directed them to drive away. The security officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

On May 17 at approximately 6:00 p.m., members of Central East Division were called to a FreshCo grocery store on King Street East in Oshawa. The suspects stole a quantity of meat and when they fled the store, the male suspect sprayed substance, possibly bear spray, in the store, causing minor injuries to numerous customers.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Friday, May 17, the male suspect re-attended the same store with a different female suspect and stole a quantity of product. The suspects attempted to flee but were confronted by store employees. The male suspect brandished a knife before they fled on foot.

A 33-year-old man of Erie Street in Oshawa is charged with 22 offences including: robbery, kidnapping, extortion and assault with a weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators looking to for three female suspects who are all described white women in their 20 to 30’s,with one having prescription glasses. .

Investigators would also like to speak with any patrons of the FreshCo store on King Street East in Oshawa on May 17 who were exposed to the airborne irritant.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Powell of the Central East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

