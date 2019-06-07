Game 6 and 7 of NBA finals to air at Tribute Communities Centre

Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Toronto Raptors fans are hoping the NBA finals will go a maximum of five games, but Oshawa will have its own version of “Jurassic Park” should the series extend.

The Tribute Communities Centre will be hosting free public viewings of the final two games of the series, as long as they are necessary. The Raptors currently lead the series over the Golden State Warriors 2-1 with Game 4 taking place tonight in Oakland.

Doors will be open to the public, and the TCC will be utilizing its 5.2 mm HD centre-hung video board to display the TV broadcasts.

Ward 2 regional councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri, who played a part in setting up the deal with the TCC, says he’s excited as a Raptors fan.

“It’s always amazing when you can bring the community together, and do it in a positive way, and hopefully, with my colleagues’ support and the support of the city, and many of the sponsors or organizers involved, we can continue to take a look at events of this nature, and celebrate in a way that is positive, exciting and fresh,” Marimpietri told The Oshawa Express.

He hopes this will showcase Oshawa’s “community spirit in the best possible way.”

He says the Raptors making the finals “transcends” any single age group, and is bringing people of all walks of life together.

“It’s something that is really exciting and fun for our community of all generations to come together and enjoy,” he says.

For Game 6 on Thursday, June 13, which will take place in Oakland, Cal., doors will open at 8 p.m., with the game starting at 9 p.m.

For Game 7 on Sunday, June 16, doors will open earlier at 7 p.m. as the Raptors come back to Toronto, and the game starts at 8 p.m.

“Hopefully the Raptors can win Game 4, and come home for Game 5 so that we can really celebrate and enjoy the championship, and if it takes six or seven games, that’s fine too. As long as the Raptors win, we’re happy,” says Marimpietri.

Tickets may be free, but they are required to enter the building. They can be ordered online or upon entry at Gate 1.

For more information, visit tributecommunitiescentre.com

