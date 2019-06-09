Suspect arrested with firearm in Oshawa bar

A 38-year-old male faces gun-related charges after his arrest at an Oshawa bar.

On June 3, at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to a threatening call at a bar on King Street West in Oshawa.

The suspect is alleged to have made threats towards others and was possibly armed with a knife.

Officers located the man on the patio and he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers seized three knives and located a firearm in the suspect’s backpack.

A 38-year-old man faces a series of firearm-related charges, as well as theft under $5,000.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the DRPS Gun and Gang Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800.

