Businesses challenged to “Feed the Need”

Local businesses have been challenged to help less fortunate residents in Durham Region.

Feed the Need in Durham has launched its fifth annual Durham Region Business Food Drive, with the goal of collecting food and money donations to provide 30,000 meals to those who face hunger.

The food drive runs until June 30, and is supported by the Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade, the Clarington Board of Trade and the Whitby Chamber of Commerce.

“Summer is typically a lean time of year for us, as donations dwindle over the summer holiday months,” says Feed The Need In Durham executive director Ben Earle. “But the need is ever present, as food insecurity is a year round problem for too many families in Durham Region. This amazing partnership with our local business community will help us to ensure we have what we need to support those who face hunger at all times of the year.”

Supporters can find local drop centre locations and further information at feedtheneedinudurham.ca

Drop centres in Oshawa are as follows:

– IRIS – Oshawa, 3-1359 Wilson Road North

– Lava Yoga, 1 Simcoe Street North

– Roughley Insurance, 1000 Simcoe Street North

– Sutton Group – Heritage Realty Inc., 14 Gibbons Street

Monetary donations can be made directly at

www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/durham-business-food-drive-challenge/

