Oshawa Fire Services offering car seat safety tips

Oshawa Fire Services invites parents and guardians who use child car seats to attend its next free safety clinic.

The clinic takes place Saturday, June 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 1111 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa.

It is estimated that more than 75 per cent of child deaths and injuries due to motor vehicle collisions could be prevented with the proper installation and use of car seats.

“Fire Services has trained staff to help guide your installation of car seats. This gives you peace of mind that your child will be safe and secure,” said Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark.

Those interested in attending the clinic should:

– Have the car seats installed in the vehicle at time of arrival

– Bring the manuals for the car seat and the vehicle

– Bring the child/children who ride in the seat(s) to the clinic so they can be properly sized.

Remaining 2019 car seat safety clinics will run on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Fire Station 5, 1550 Harmony Road North, and Saturday, Nov. 23 at Fire Station 1, 199 Adelaide Avenue West. Both clinics are scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit oshawa.ca/carseatclinics or oshawa.ca/fire.

