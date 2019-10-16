Two men charged in south Oshawa shooting

Two suspects have been arrested for a shooting in south Oshawa in September.

The shooting incident occurred on Sept. 24 near an apartment building on Whiting Avenue.

A 42-year-old man was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Darryl Heather, 33, of Malaga Road in Oshawa was arrested on Sept. 27, and is charged with aggravated assault, unauthorized possession in motor vehicle, four counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order, and two counts of fail to comply with probation order.

On Oct. 15, Marcus Charles, 25, of no fixed address was arrested and is charged with 21 criminal charges including: possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, fentanyl, oxycontin), careless storage of firearm, pointing a firearm, and aggravated assault.

Both men were held for bail hearings.

During the arrest of Charles, a loaded firearm and drugs were seized from his vehicle.

Anyone with new information about this investigation should contact the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520. The lead investigators are D/Cst. Wright (ext. 1738) and D/Cst. Broadfoot (ext. 2740).

