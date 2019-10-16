Oshawa bank robbed

Durham police are on the hunt for a robbery suspect in Oshawa.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a bank robbery at the CIBC branch at King Street and Simcoe Street.

The suspect entered the bank and made a demand for cash before leaving the bank on foot.

There were no physical injuries to any employees or customers.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7” to 5’8” tall, 25 to 35 years, brown eyes, pale skin and a shaved head. He was wearing a dark golf shirt with light-colored stripes and dark pants.

Anyone with new information about these incidents is asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

