WYLIE, Debra Leanne

(Retired employee of General Motors of Canada)

Peacefully at home with family and friends by her side on Thursday October 10th, 2019 at the age of 63. Beloved daughter of the late Don Wylie and Aileen McMillan. Loving sister of David and his wife Filomena Wylie, Paul Wylie and predeceased by Susan Schell. Sister-in-law of Mike Castle. Cherished aunt of Chad (Elizabeth), Angela (James), Ashley (Zack), Dakota, Michelle and predeceased by Shane. Great aunt of Emma, Connor, Caleb and Erica. Debra will be missed by extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donation in memory of Debra can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) to either Humane Society of Durham Region or Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

