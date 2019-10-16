POPE, Berniece Jane (née Nesbitt)

(Long time employee of Canadian Tire Corporation)

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa surrounded by family on Thursday October 10th, 2019 in her 97th year. Beloved mom of Deanna Pope, Donna (Dick) Stata, Darlene Hughes (Robert Craig) and Louise Pope-Rhoden. Cherished Grandma/Nana of Daniel (Carolyn) Brooks, Sherri Gault, Jamie Hughes, Perry Rhoden, Nathan Rhoden and Warren Rhoden and Great Grandmother of Hailey Brooks. Berniece will be dearly missed by extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Tuesday October 15th, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Private interment at Oshawa Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Berniece can be made to Breast Cancer Society of Canada or SickKids VS (Project Horizon). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

