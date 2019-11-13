Police officer charged with assault

A Durham police officer has been charged with assault after punching an inmate earlier this year.

The incident occurred on July 12 at the Central East Division in Oshawa.

Police officials say the prisoner was being escorted to the cell area when the officer allegedly punched him. The inmate was not seriously injured.

Paul McCurbin, 55, a sergeant currently assigned to Durham Police’s court services branch has been charged.

He was released on a promise appear, and has been reassigned to other duties.

