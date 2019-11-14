SIU investigating after suspect injured during arrest

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has been called in after a suspect was injured after escaping police custody.

Police say at around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 12, the suspect was in custody of Durham Regional Police when he fled while attending Lakeridge Health Oshawa for tests.

The 27-year-old man was located at a nearby building and taken into custody with the assistance of DRPS’ K-9 unit.

The man was injured during the arrest, and the SIU was called in.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

