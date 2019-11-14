Latest News

SIU investigating after suspect injured during arrest

Man escaped police custody at Lakeridge Health

Posted on November 13, 2019 by oshawaexpress in POLICE

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has been called in after a suspect was injured after escaping police custody.

Police say at around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 12, the suspect was in custody of Durham Regional Police when he fled while attending Lakeridge Health Oshawa for tests.

The 27-year-old man was located at a nearby building and taken into custody with the assistance of DRPS’ K-9 unit.

The man was injured during the arrest, and the SIU was called in.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

 

