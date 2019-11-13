Gens tighten grip on lead in the East

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Generals were at home on Sunday taking on the Kitchener Rangers in the hopes they could maintain their spot atop the OHL’s Eastern Conference.

The first period had a slow start, with both teams trading chances, but the tie was broken almost midway through the period when Serron Noel took a cross-ice pass from Oliver Suni, and fired it past Kitchener goaltender Lucas Pfeil.

However, with less than 20 seconds left on the clock, Kitchener’s Liam Hawel found the back of the net, tying the game heading into the second.

The second frame saw little action, as both teams once again traded a number of chances until the clock showed less than two minutes.

Noel once again took a pass, this time from behind the net on Allan McShane’s backhand, and put a rocket past Pfeil, making it 2-1 heading into the final frame.

It took some time for the action to really take off in the third, but the puck found Noel’s stick one more time after receiving a pass from Daniel Walker in front of the open net.

With his glove outstretched, Pfeil was unable to stop the shot from Noel, who completed the hat trick.

Both teams would add one more, as Brett Neumann found an empty net with no defenders in his way after Pfeil was pulled for the extra attacker.

The Gens took home the victory with a 4-2 win in front of a home crowd.

After getting the hat trick, Noel was awarded the first star of the game.

Zachary Paputsakis stopped 36 of 38, earning himself the second star of the game.

In earlier action, the Gens faced the Ottawa 67’s on the road.

The first period in Ottawa started of slow for Oshawa, as the 67’s found the back of the net first, taking the early lead.

However, Neumann took a hold of the puck as the clock wound down, and with the defenders on his left, he fired a wrist shot past Ottawa goalie Cedrick Andree, tying the game up heading into the second period.

With the scored tied, Noel took it upon himself to break it when his first shot got blocked by a defender, and he picked up the rebound and fired it past Andree.

Up 2-1 to begin the third period, Oshawa gave up one more to tie the game.

With less than a minute to go, Neumann passed the puck ahead to captain Kyle MacLean, who found himself surrounded by defenders in the offensive zone.

However, he then found a hole with Neumann on the other side. With the puck at the ready, Neumann rifled it past Andree, handing the Gens the 3-2 win in Ottawa.

Neumann was named the first star after scoring twice, and Noel was awarded the third star after he added another goal to his resume.

Oshawa was outshot 35-31 in Ottawa, but went 1-for-3 on the powerplay.

The Generals currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with a record of 14-3-0-1, and 29 points. They rest three points ahead of the Sudbury Wolves, with two games in hand.

The Generals hit the ice again on Friday, Nov. 15 in Sudbury to take on the Wolves. They don’t return home again until Friday, Nov. 22 when they take on the Erie Otters at 7:35 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

