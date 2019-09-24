Oshawa woman hit by vehicle in Whitby

A 26-year-old Oshawa female suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while she crossed a Whitby street early this morning.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a serious collision involving a female pedestrian at Henry Street and Victoria Street in Whitby. According to witnesses, the female pedestrian entered the roadway when it was unsafe to do so at an intersection and was struck by a westbound vehicle on Victoria Street. The driver remained at the scene and provided assistance.

The pedestrian was taken to a Toronto area trauma center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with new information about this collision investigation is asked to contact Cst. Tyrell of at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836.

