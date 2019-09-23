Man attacked, robbed on Oshawa trail

Investigators are trying to identify a lone suspect who attacked and robbed a 74-year-old male on a bike path in Oshawa this weekend.

On Sept. 21 at approximately 9 a.m. while the victim was walking on the Oshawa bike path near Hillcroft Street, police say he was assaulted and robbed by an unknown suspect. The elderly male suffered serious head injuries. The suspect took his personal items including jewelry.

The alleged assailant fled on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect is described as white male, 28 to 30 years old, 5’10” to 6’ tall with a slim build, short grey/brown hair, and facial hair. He was wearing a grey/white shirt and long pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Ormonde at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.

