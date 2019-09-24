Breaking: Police investigating shooting in south Oshawa

Durham Regional Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Whiting Avenue in Oshawa.

According to a tweet from DRPS, a man was shot around 4 p.m.

Two suspects were seen leaving the scene in a dark four-door vehicle.

Police are telling residents to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

The Oshawa Express attended the scene and saw numerous neighbours looking on at armed police officers as well as police dogs.

A woman, who gave her name as Loretta, lives in the building next to where the shooting took place.

“I was in my apartment and I heard two gunshots,” she says.

Pointing at a side of the building that wasn’t visible, Loretta said, “There’s blood all over the parking lot and the guy has been shot in there.”

Loretta said the man was still on the ground but wasn’t sure if he was alive.

She said this type of incident isn’t rare in the area.

“I hear gunshots all the time… all the time,” she says.

The Oshawa Express will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.

