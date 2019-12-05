Oshawa man struck while lying on the road

A 22-year-old Oshawa man was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle while laying on the road.

On Dec. 3 at approximately 8:15 p.m., police were called to Consumers Drive in Whitby near the Highway 401 on-ramp.

The driver of a westbound pickup truck notified police he had hit a man who was laying on the roadway for unknown reasons.

The man was pinned underneath the truck until emergency service responders were able to free him.

He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Toronto hospital.

The driver was co-operative and no charges have been laid.

