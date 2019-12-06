Suspects sought after shots fired in south Oshawa

Durham police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired during an altercation in south Oshawa.

On Wednesday (Dec. 4) evening at approximately 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of Oxford Street and Porter Street in the city after reports of a gunshot.

Investigation revealed signs of a potential struggle. A man, identified as the victim, later contacted police and advised them he had attempted to buy drugs from the suspect when a fight broke out.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a gun, and shots were fired during the struggle.

The victim was hit in the head with the gun and suffered facial injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens. He apparently left the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Broadfoot at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

