Suspects sought after shots fired in south Oshawa

Posted on December 6, 2019 by Dave Flaherty in POLICE

Police were called to the area of Oxford Street and Porter Street on Dec. 4 for reports of gunshots. Investigation determined two men engaged in an altercation over a drug deal. Police are now looking for a man who is believed to have fired a gun. (photo by Colin Williamson)

Durham police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired during an altercation in south Oshawa.
On Wednesday (Dec. 4) evening at approximately 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of Oxford Street and Porter Street in the city after reports of a gunshot.
Investigation revealed signs of a potential struggle. A man, identified as the victim, later contacted police and advised them he had attempted to buy drugs from the suspect when a fight broke out.
The suspect was allegedly armed with a gun, and shots were fired during the struggle.
The victim was hit in the head with the gun and suffered facial injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens. He apparently left the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.
Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Broadfoot at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100.

