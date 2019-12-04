Vehicle identified in fatal hit-and-run

Durham Regional Police have released new details regarding a woman who was fatally struck down in a hit-and-run in Oshawa last month.

On Nov. 22, 36-year-old Christye Tingey was cycling on Stevenson Road South near Laval Drive when she was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the car fled from the scene.

Police noted a number of other motorists drove around Tingey as she laid on the ground.

Police have identified the suspect vehicle as a light-coloured, possibly silver SUV.

They believe the vehicle will have a broken headlight and possibly damage to the driver’s side.

Police also believe the vehicle had a dark-coloured plastic stone-chip or bug deflector attached to its hood.

This item was damaged as a result of the collision, and police say it may have been removed by the driver.

It is believed the driver made have entered onto westbound Highway 401 towards Toronto after the incident.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance. They are also asking the driver to speak to a lawyer and contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Scott at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

Anonymous information can be provided to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

