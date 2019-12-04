TRUDELL, Aleida Jacomina

Suddenly, on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, Aleida Jacomina passed away at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Trudell. Loving mother of Gail Trudel (Grant Porter) of Oshawa and the late Heather Trudell. Grandmother of Melanie, Pierre, Janessa, Erika, Erik, Fallen and Damien, and great-grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Bernadine Hebert of Dorval, Arie VanPutten of Newington, Veronica Stewart of Cornwall, Henderina Lacroix of Apple Hill, Ella Vaillancourt (Bruno) of Cornwall, Wilhelmina Fusee of Moose Creek, Lester VanPutten (Charlene) of Cornwall and predeceased by Mary Ester VanPutten and 5 brothers; Adrian, Grant, Angus, Winston and Aloysius. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caring and compassionate staff of Faith Place. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for memorial visitation at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 from 7 – 9 p.m. A family burial will take place at a later date in Belleville. Donations in memory of Aleida to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

