Investigation in Scugog animal cruelty allegations continues

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

An investigation into animal cruelty allegations at a farm north of Oshawa, continues.

The situation began July 30 when King City-based group Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary posted a video on social media.

It shows pigs in distress and an emaciated-looking cow with a rope tied tightly around its neck.

Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, a co-owner of DogTales, later told media outlets she visited the farm after reports of animals living in squalid conditions.

Eden-Scheinberg says she met an elderly man who gave her permission to check out the property.

But she was later confronted by family members, and ordered to leave.

She refused, wanting police and the province to investigate.

According to Eden-Scheinberg, she saw a field full of animal bones.

The group later purchased five pigs and three cows from the owners.

A tweet from Durham Regional Police Service confirmed officers were investigating the allegations.

“The health and welfare of these animals are paramount and we are working with our local agricultural partners and the community,” the tweet read.

Cst. George Tudos, spokesperson for DRPS, says the matter is in the hands of a provincial investigator.

Brent Ross of the Ministry of the Solicitor General, says the investigation is “ongoing.”

“It would be inappropriate to provide any details. We continue to monitor the situation,” Ross says.

Below is the video posted by DogTales. Warning – some content in the video may upset some readers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

