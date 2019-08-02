Police identify Devon Patten, 18, as victim in fatal shooting

Durham police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Thursday night in Oshawa.

According to police, 18-year-old Devon Patten was found shot to death at a housing complex at 1252 Pentland Street, just west off Ritson Road South, between Taunton Road and Beatrice Street.

Police said Patten was shot multiple times, and several suspects were observed fleeing on foot.

They have not released any description information regarding the suspects as of yet.

This is Durham Region’s sixth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with new information about this homicide is asked to contact Det. Mamers of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247.

