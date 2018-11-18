Christmas at the Kids’ Safety Village

The magic of the holiday season has arrived at Kids’ Safety Village Durham.

Through Saturday, Nov. 24, there will nine magical nights of fun at the village, located at 1129 Athol Street in Whitby.

Christmas at the Safety Village runs from 5 to 8 p.m. each night.

Children and families can meet Santa Claus, along with police officers and firefighters from across Durham Region.

On the weekend, there will special entertainment and a mini parade with the Whitby Brass Band.

To warm up, those in attendance can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.

This is a free admission event, but donations to the Safety Village be graciously accepted.

For more information, visit durhamsafetyvillage.com, email safetyvillage@drps.ca or call 905-668-9893.

