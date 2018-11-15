Student dead after being struck by vehicle

A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Oshawa.

On Nov. 14, at approximately 3:30 p.m, members from Central East Division were called to Simcoe Street and Conlin Road in Oshawa for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

A 2018 Toyota Rav4 being operated by an 18-year-old male was traveling southbound on Simcoe Street when it hit the median at Conlin Road and struck a pedestrian. The vehicle stopped just south of Conlin Road.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old male student from Mitchell, Ont., was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Collision investigators from the Traffic Services Branch were called and the roadway was closed for several hours to collect evidence and conduct their investigation, which is still ongoing.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to this collision, who have not already spoken to them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call D/Cst Lee of Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5231.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

