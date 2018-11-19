Oshawa man killed in suspected impaired collision

A 50-year-old Oshawa man is dead after collision on Salem Road in Ajax at the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp involving a suspected impaired driving, only a few hours after assisting police to arrest another.

On Monday, Nov. 19, at approximately 3:15 a.m., members of West Division were called to a serious motor vehicle collision on Salem Road and the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp in Ajax. A blue Chevrolet Equinox security patrol vehicle was exiting the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp approaching Salem Road to go northbound, when it was struck by a white BMW SUV, which was travelling southbound on Salem Road.

First responders attended the scene and provided medical assistance to Richard Lindsay, 50, who was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the white SUV suffered minor injuries and she was transported to a local hospital.

Ironically, police report Lindsay had assisted in a separate incident by identifying a suspected drunk driver, which resulted in impaired charges against that driver.

A 42-year-old woman of Kingston Road East in Ajax, is charged with: impaired operation cause death and exceed. She was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call D/Cst. Scott at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

