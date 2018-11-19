Latest News

Oshawa man killed in suspected impaired collision

Police say victim had assisted in catching another suspect only hours before

Posted on November 19, 2018 by Dave Flaherty in News

A 50-year-old Oshawa man is dead after collision on Salem Road in Ajax at the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp involving a suspected impaired driving, only a few hours after assisting police to arrest another.

On Monday, Nov. 19, at approximately 3:15 a.m., members of West Division  were called to a serious motor vehicle collision on Salem Road and the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp in Ajax. A blue Chevrolet Equinox security patrol vehicle was exiting the Highway 401 eastbound off-ramp approaching Salem Road to go northbound, when it was struck by a white BMW SUV, which was travelling southbound on Salem Road.

First responders attended the scene and provided medical assistance to Richard Lindsay, 50, who was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the white SUV suffered minor injuries and she was transported to a local hospital.

Ironically, police report Lindsay had assisted in a separate incident by identifying a suspected drunk driver, which resulted in impaired charges against that driver.

A 42-year-old woman of Kingston Road East in Ajax, is charged with: impaired operation cause death and exceed. She was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call D/Cst. Scott at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

