Camp counsellor charged with sexual assault of six-year-old

An 18-year-old male camp counselor has been charged with inappropriately touching a six-year-old girl at a local summer camp.

The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at a reptile zoo facility in Whitby. The victim was enrolled in a week-long summer camp, police say.

When the accusation came forward, the facility was notified and the employee was immediately suspended from work.

An 18-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Baldini at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5233.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

