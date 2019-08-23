Oshawa beaches safe for swimming

Both Oshawa beaches have been declared safe for swimming.

After being posted last week, Lakeview Beach East is open once again. Lakeview Beach West remains open after being posted most of the summer due to high water levels.

Test results for the week of Aug. 22 indicate only two beaches in Durham are unsafe for swimming due to elevated bacteria levels.

Brock’s Beaverton South Beach, located at Simcoe Street and Harbour Park Crescent, and Ajax’s Paradise Beach, located at Lakeview Boulevard and Paradise Lane, have been flagged by the region’s health department.

Beaches are posted as unsafe for swimming when elevated levels of E. coli exceed the provincial standard of 200 E. coli per 100 ml of water.

The Durham Region Health Department reminds the public not to swim in beach water for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall, as bacteria levels can increase due to run-off.

