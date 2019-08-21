Cyclist struck by vehicle in Oshawa

An Oshawa man remains in serious but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

According to police, the man was struck in the area of Taunton Road and Somerville Street around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Police say the driver swerved to avoid the cyclist, who was crossing Taunton Road.

The vehicle hit the cyclist, who was thrown off the bicycle.

The driver then lost control and veered off the road, knocking over a hydro box.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Toronto hospital where he remains.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution but suffered no injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5216.

