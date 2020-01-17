Boys and Girls Club after school programs get $715,000

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The Boys and Girls Club of Durham Region has received a significant boost for its after school programs.

Durham MPP Lindsey Park and Whitby MPP Lorne Coe recently announced the province is providing $714,600 in funding to the organization.

“The after school programs of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham play a vital role in empowering kids across Durham Region and keeping them safe,” Park said. “Ontario’s

After School Program is helping support local organizations that keep our children and youth physically active and engaged.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Durham offers after school programs to more than 1,000 children at 21 locations across the municipality.

Kathleen Hutton, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Durham Region, said the provincial funding is important support for an important service.

“[The after school programs provide] children and youth with a safe environment where they can experience new opportunities, build positive relationships, overcome barriers, and develop confidence and skills for life,” Hutton added.

According to the club’s website, healthy snacks are provided to participants each day and programs focus on physical activity, personal wellness, nutrition and offer a homework club. Participants also gain leadership skills in addition to sports, games, computer, cooking and drama classes, drama, interactive challenges and more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

