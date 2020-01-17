Man arrested after chasing youth into school

A 45-year-old man was apprehended after chasing a student into an Oshawa Catholic school, and refusing to leave the property.

On Thursday, Jan. 17 at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers were called to Corpus Christi Catholic Elementary School in Oshawa for a disturbance. The suspect was observed by staff praying just outside the school property, and he then chased a student into the school.

The principal removed him from the building but the man, who police say was distraught, refused to leave the property. All the students were taken inside as a precaution.

When officers arrived, they tried speaking with the suspect but he wouldn’t respond. The male initially refused to listen to the officers directions but was eventually apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

The 45-year-old male was taken to a local hospital to be assessed. None of the students or staff sustained any physical injuries.

Anyone with information about to this incident is asked to call Cst. McCracken of the Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100.

