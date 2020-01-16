Thieves steal equipment supplies from hydro transfer station

Investigators are trying to identify suspects who broke into the Clarington Transfer Station earlier this month.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, officers responded to the Hydro One property on Townline Road North in Clarington after a break and enter was reported.

According to police, the suspects drove to the locked compound and gained access to the property. Once inside, they broke into four work trucks and metal containers, stealing more than $30,000 worth of construction tools including a Honda 2000-watt inverter generator; Milwaukee grinder and impact guns; STIHL chainsaws; Hoists and several rolls of copper.

Police have no descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Hilliard of the East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

