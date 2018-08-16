WOODWORTH, Daisy Evolet

Peacefully at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018. Daisy, at the age of 2. Beloved daughter of Holly Norwick and Kara Woodworth. Loving granddaughter of Kathleen and Gary Norwick; Robert and Daisy Eisbrenner. Dearly missed niece of Crystal (Paul), Amanda (Alex) and Laura. Special recognition and thanks to Daisy’s respite nurse Leah and to SickKids Critical Care for all of their love and support. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow. Donations in memory of Daisy to the SickKids Foundation or to Ronald McDonald House Charities would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

