HENRY, Jack Edward

(Longtime employee of Medical Pharmacies Ltd.)

Suddenly at home with family by his side on Friday, February 2nd, 2018 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Donna Henry for over 50 years. The best dad ever of Elaine (Ritch), Chris, Amy (Wayde), Jaelynn, Michael and Jackie. Proud Papa of many grandchildren. Jack will be missed by many extended family and friends, including his loving companion and four legged friend, Jenny. Relatives and friends are invited to attend McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Tuesday, February 6, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, February 7 at 3:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Jack to Durham Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

