HUNT, Donald Montgomery

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa with family by his side, Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Ellen for 58 years. Cherished Dad of Craig, Wade (Mona), and predeceased by Kevin. Treasured Grandpa of Bret, Joshua (Britney), Spencer and Mackenzie. Cherished brother of Diana Cook, Jim (Diane) Hunt. Don will be missed by extended family and friends. In Don’s spare time he loved watching football, hockey, and other sports. He also enjoyed his country music and playing his guitar. Relatives and friends are invited to attend McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday, February 10 from 12:00 p.m., until the time of Celebration of Life in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Donald to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at makfuneralhome.com.

