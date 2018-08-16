TURECKI, Anthony

Peacefully, with family by his side, on Thursday February 1st, 2018, one week prior to Tony’s 96th birthday. Beloved husband of Luba for 64 years. Loving father of Ola Sharline Turecki and husband Joseph Pucci of Whitby; Anya Elizabeth Turecki and fiancé Ken Ferguson of Hampton; Victor Turecki and wife Michelle of Oshawa. Dear Dido to Adam, Rebecca, Tyler, Cooper and Shelby. Brother of Rosie Orlowski of Oshawa. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday February 5th, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at St. Wolodymyr and St. Olha Ukrainian Cemetery, Courtice. Donations in memory of Tony to the Humane Society of Durham Region or to Children of Chernobyl Canadian Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com. Many thanks to neighbours Peter, Julie and Delaney Blake; CCAC; ParaMed and the Lakeridge Health Palliative Care Team for all of their care and support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

