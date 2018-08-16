WHITE, Iris Christine “Chris”

Devoted member of Kingsview United Church, volunteer at the Ontario Regiment Museum.

At Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on January 7, 2018, Chris, dearly beloved and devoted wife of Don for 68 years (White’s Home Hardware). Loving mother of Heather and her husband Paul McVety, Stephen White (Eileen) and Holly White. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren; Megan Johns (Robin), Tyler McVety, Ethan McVety (Candace), Deanna Sharpe (John), Matthew White (Melissa) and Krysta White (Mike Coombs), and her great-grandchildren; Libby, Gavin Eric, Madeleine, Emma, Noah, Isabella, Alexis, Paige and Allison. Predeceased by her brothers John and Colin McTavish and remembered by her nephew John McTavish. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Kingsview United Church, 505 Adelaide Street East, Oshawa, on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Donations made in memory of Chris to Hearth Place or Kingsview United Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at makfuneralhome.com.

