Tureck, John

July 7,1942 – January 13,2018

Passed away peacefully with family by his side after a long battle on January 13, 2018. Cherished husband of Elinor (Ellie). Proud father of Tina (Jarrod) Christopher, Rick (wife Lori) Tureck and Russ Tureck. Papa to Justin (Bonnie) Miller, Zak (Stephanie-Missy) Dezsi and Curtis (Amanda) Tureck. Great-grandfather to the lights of his life Brielle and Everly. Brother to Ron Tureck. He will be missed by his furry children Buddy and Buster. Predeceased by his parents William (Benny) and Minnie Tureck (nee Savich). Resting at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King St E for visitation on Tuesday January 16, 2018 from 7-9pm and again on Wednesday January 17, 2018 from 11-1pm. Funeral service will be held at 1pm in the Chapel. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery. Donations made to the Durham Elder Abuse Network or the Humane Society of Durham Region. For online condolences please visit www.armstrongfuneralhome.net

