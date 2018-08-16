ROTH, Monty D.

Monty went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Friday January 12th, 2018 in his 50th year. He died peacefully watching T.V. Loving son of Don (Trish) and Karen Roth. Brother of Dana and Benjamin. Cherished grandson of Hildegard (Oma). Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday January 16th, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Monty can be made to Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

