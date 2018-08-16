PASKO, Lise Diane

Suddenly at home on Monday, January 8, 2018 at the age of 61. Beloved wife of John for 38 years. Loving mother of Marty and the late Julie. Dear daughter-in-law of Helen and the late John Pasko and predeaceased by her parents Rita and Ted Lafleur. Sister of Carmen, Renee, Christine, Ted Jr. and the late Ronny and Monique. Beloved aunt of Stephanie Doan. A private family service will he held. Donations in memory of Lise to Community Living Oshawa would be appreciated by the family and may be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be made at makfuneralhome.com.

