RITONJA, Milan

On Wednesday, December 20, 2017, Mr. Milan Ritonja of Osoyoos passed away at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 72 years.

He was predeceased by his father Milan.

Milan will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Josephine; mother Josephine; his children Meaghan, Rachel, Greg and Milan; stepchildren Mike and Tina; niece Lori as well many extended family and friends.

Milan was born in Slovenia and emigrated to Cobourg, Ontario in 1956. He had a long fulfilling career with General Motors of over 33 years. Milan moved to BC in 1997 and settled in Osoyoos in 2005.

Milan was a very hardworking man who was very social and loved being around people. He was a very valued employee of Walnut Beach Resort for the last seven years.

A celebration of Milan’s life was held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Walnut Beach Resort.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the BC SPCA.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

