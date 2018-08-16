MENEELY MACLEOD, Caitlin Alexandra

(Recent graduate of Durham College, Public Relations.)

Suddenly at home on Tuesday December 19th, 2017 at the age of 25. Beloved daughter of Siobhan Meneely and Cameron MacLeod (Ofelia) and granddaughter of Ken and Pat Meneely; Ann Stephens and Doug Swift. Adored sister of Matthew MacLeod, Meghan Meneely (Ryan McMaster) and Vanessa MacLeod. Brand new aunt to Charles McMaster. Will be lovingly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD. 152, King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1100 Mary St. N., Oshawa on Thursday December 28th, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Donations in memory of Caitlin can be made to SickKids Foundation or charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com

