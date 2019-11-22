Woman dead after hit and run

A woman in her 30s is dead after a fatal hit and run collision in Oshawa this morning.

According to Durham police, the woman was struck while cycling in the area of Stevenson Road South and Laval Drive at 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Const. George Tudos of Durham Regional Police Service said the woman was taken to hospital without any vital signs and later pronounced dead.

DRPS’s Traffic Services Branch attended the scene and the road remained closed in both directions for investigation.

Tudos told the Oshawa Express said there is no description of the suspect vehicle, other than it would have significant front end damage.

He said they are hoping witnesses, especially those with dashboard camera evidence will come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

